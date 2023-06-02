Alex Cora Gives Positive Injury Updates On Key Red Sox Bats

BOSTON — Alex Cora has been stressing the importance of defensive flexibility for his entire tenure as Red Sox manager.

He got some good news Friday.

Christian Arroyo will join the Red Sox on Saturday after making one final rehab appearance with Triple-A Worcester on Friday, per Cora, while Adam Duvall takes the next step in his injury recovery.

“Arroyo will play (Friday), nine innings,” Cora said Friday. “He’ll be back tomorrow to reassess the situation. Duvall is playing the outfield today and that’s going good. … Arroyo will be back here tomorrow and Duvall will stay.”

Arroyo, who has been on the injured list since May 7 due to a right hamstring strain, is expected to come off the injured list at some point over the weekend for Boston. The 27-year-old played well in his final seven games before heading to the IL, going 9-for-21 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBIs — coming up clutch for the Red Sox with a game-winning hit in his final game before the injury, which he played the entirety of.

Duvall isn’t eligible to come off the IL until June 9, which is the date he has targeted to return since suffering a wrist injury on April 9. The 34-year-old signed a one-year contract over the offseason before slashing an absurd .455/.514/1.030 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in eight games (37 plate appearances) before landing on the IL. He played exclusively center field, which has since been taken over by the very hot-and-cold Jarren Duran.

The eventual returns of Arroyo and Duvall should give the Red Sox more options in the lineup on a daily basis, with Cora expecting Arroyo to do a little bit of everything in his return.