Adam Duvall Reveals Target Date For Red Sox Return After Injury

Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall is eligible to return from the injured list June 9, and that’s exactly when he’s hoping to rejoin Boston’s lineup.

Duvall told MassLive before Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park that he’s targeting June 9 as his return date. It’s unclear whether the Red Sox agree with that hypothetical timetable, but it speaks to the progress Duvall has made with his recovery from a fractured wrist suffered April 9.

“I’m shooting for that day,” Duvall said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, adding that he’s doing both offensive and defensive drills.

The Red Sox transferred Duvall to the 60-day injured list May 6, retroactive to April 10. He sustained the injury while diving for a fly ball in center field at Comerica Park, pumping the brakes on what had been an impressive start to the season for the 34-year-old.

Duvall, signed to a one-year contract over the offseason, slashed .455/.514/1.030 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in eight games (37 plate appearances) before landing on the IL. He played exclusively center field, a position mostly occupied in recent weeks by the red-hot Jarren Duran.

It’ll be interesting to see what Boston’s outfield alignment looks like when Duvall returns, as Masataka Yoshida (left field) and Alex Verdugo (right field) also have been playing very well this season. In theory, Yoshida could see time at designated hitter, with Justin Turner replacing Triston Casas at first base against left-handers (like he did Wednesday). But even Casas has shown signs of life offensively of late.

All told, the Red Sox will cross that bridge when it arrives. For now, they should just feel good about where Duvall is at, both mentally and physically.