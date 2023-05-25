Red Sox, Alex Cora Understand Reality Of Jarren Duran Cold Streak

The Boston Red Sox certainly enjoyed when Jarren Duran had one of the best lines in Major League Baseball.

They just knew it was bound to come to an end.

Duran made his 2023 debut on April 17, earning a call up after Adam Duvall went to the injured list with a broken wrist. Though he was the Red Sox’s sixth outfield option, the 26-year-old was thrown into the fire as an everyday centerfielder and ran with his opportunity, building a slash line of .417/.456/.683 through 17 games. That (admittedly unbelievable) pace was bound to be broken up, but a drop of more than 100 points to the batting average in his 16 subsequent games isn’t exactly ideal.

So, what has happened for Duran over the last two weeks? Red Sox manager Alex Cora has an idea.

“They’re attacking him a certain way,” Cora said following a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s not hitting the ball hard, but he’s not out of control either. (His third-inning strikeout) was a bad pitch. That was a ball, so he’s got to stay disciplined and swing at the right pitches. He’s not going to hit .430, you know? He has a .380 on-base percentage with a .300 batting average, so it’s part of the season. He’s going to be okay.”

Just like they do with everyone in the lineup, opposing pitchers have found ways to attack Duran and be more effective. In other words, this was always going to happen for a player who was unconscious at the plate for well over three weeks.

In 34 games this season, Duran is slashing .300/.353/.483 with three home runs, 19 RBIs, 13 doubles and seven stolen bases. He’s still among the top three in batting average and on-base percentage when it comes to Boston batters. The hot streak has formed into a cold streak, but as long as things even out to stay where they’re at, the Red Sox should be more than happy with the production they’re getting out of a player who started the season in Triple-A Worcester.