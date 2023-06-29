The Bruins selected forward Ryan Walsh in the sixth round with the 188th pick of the 2023 NHL Draft on Thursday.

This marked the third forward selected with Boston’s first three picks with Chris Pelosi drafted in the third round and Beckett Hendrickson in the fourth round.

Walsh played for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL last season. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward scored 79 points in 61 games, including 30 goals and 49 assists. He scored two goals and tallied five assists in five postseason games. Walsh is committed to Cornell this fall.

“Ryan Walsh has a very realistic opportunity to play in the National Hockey League,” Cedar Rapids head coach Mark Carlson told The Gazette on April 18. “No question. And he’s just scratching the surface, as far as how his body is going to improve, he’s going to get bigger and stronger, get faster. He’s going to go to Cornell and continue to improve. He has an opportunity to play this game for a long, long time in the best league in the world, in my opinion.”

Walsh will hope to continue his rise after his debut USHL season when he makes his Cornell debut.