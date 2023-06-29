The Bruins selected forward Beckett Hendrickson with the 124th pick of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Boston’s selection comes one round after it drafted forward Christopher Pelosi in the third round, which was their first pick in the NHL draft.

Hendrickson is committed to play at the University of Minnesota next fall, and he is coming off a gold medal run with the under-18 United States team at the IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship.

The 6-foot-1, 167-pound prospect is the son of former NHL player Darby Hendrickson and his uncle Dan Hendrickson is a former University of Minnesota standout who played 109 games in the ECHL.

“Beckett was one of the very few kids we see that can step in as a freshman and play big minutes in the Lake Conference,” Minnetonka Skippers coach Sean Goldsworthy told The Rink Live in August. “That’s pretty rare. What I see best about Beckett are some intangibles that are really hard to track. His play off the puck is really, really strong, as is his IQ, his anticipation, and his spatial awareness is really high end. We’re seeing his body catch up to his game, and he’s going to be able to play on both sides of the puck for a long time.”

NHL Central Scouting ranked Hendrickson 67th among North American skaters heading into the 2023 draft.