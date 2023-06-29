The Bruins are finally on the board at the 2023 NHL Draft, selecting forward Christopher Pelosi in the third round.

Boston was without a first- and second-round pick but finally got to call in a selection with Pelosi, an 18-year-old from New Jersey. The 6-foot-1 left-shot center will play his college hockey not far from TD Garden at Quinnipiac.

He spent the previous season playing for both the Janesville Jets of the NAHL and the Sioux Falls Stampede. Pelosi scored 23 goals and added 13 assists in 67 games between the two leagues.

Obviously, the book on Pelosi is just getting written, but early scouting reports point to a responsible, hard-to-play-against player who has a solid leadership gene.

“He knows what he is and what it’s going to take to be successful at higher levels,” hockey scouting outlet, the Neutral Zone, wrote about Pelosi back in 2021. “He is a force on the forecheck. He finishes everything with the purpose of being disruptive and creating turnovers. And as soon as there’s a loose puck, he is attacking the net with his stick on the ice looking to score goals or generate scoring opportunities. He carries himself like a leader and expects his teammates to play hard, be accountable and make the right hockey play.”

NHL Central Scouting ranked Pelosi 127th among North American skaters entering the draft.