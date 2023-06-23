The Boston Celtics traded down for the second and third time on draft night, this time agreeing to terms with the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings.

After swapping the No. 25 pick, which initially came from the Memphis Grizzlies in part with the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Celtics elected to trade down yet again. The Celtics took their No. 31 selection from the Detroit Pistons and used it to acquire the No. 34 and No. 39 selections from the Hornets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

With the trade, the Hornets landed James Nnaji, who played professionally for FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague. The 18-year-old, standing at 6-foot-10 is viewed as a defensive workhorse who can also finish at the rim with some sneaky passing skill.

Boston then made another swap soon after.

The Celtics used their No. 34 pick — Colby Jones — acquired from the Hornets, to trade down to for the No. 38 pick and a future second-round selection from the Kings. Jones, a two-way player from Xavier, averaged 15 points and shot 37.8% from 3-point territory during his final season.

The C’s are still on the clock with several second-rounders for president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to work with.