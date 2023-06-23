Celtics Trade No. 25 Pick To Pistons For Three Draft Selections

The Boston Celtics weren’t done making swaps after their blockbuster acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics dealt the No. 25 overall pick — Marcus Sasser — to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for the No. 31 pick plus two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sasser, who averaged 16.8 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc in 36 games played during his senior season at Houston, now goes to the Pistons after Boston initially acquired the draft pick through the three-way trade — from the Memphis Grizzlies — in exchange for Marcus Smart.

The Celtics will get No. 31 in the trade, per source. https://t.co/DHxLqCuLlc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

The Celtics get a bundle of draft picks, including a few for the future along with some potential financial flexibility with a taxpayer mid-level player exception through Sasser. Overall, a wise move assuming the C’s weren’t strongly invested in snagging anyone at No. 25.

Boston still holds possession of two selections — No. 31 and No. 35.