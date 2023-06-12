One of the New England Patriots’ longest-tenured players is not with the team at mandatory minicamp.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported defensive tackle Lawrence Guy “did not report to the Patriots” for the start of minicamp, which began Monday outside Gillette Stadium.

Guy’s absence was “believed to be contract-related,” per Reiss’ source.

Filed to ESPN: Starting DT Lawrence Guy did not report to the Patriots on Monday for the initial portion of mandatory minicamp, according to a source.



Believed to be contract-related.



Voted to Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team. Captain in 2020. Community Service Award winner ('21) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 12, 2023

Guy has been with the Patriots since 2017. He’s appeared in 93 games for New England with 91 starts and is one of the few remaining members from the 2018 team that won Super Bowl LIII. Guy also served as a team captain in 2020.

The 33-year-old, who did not participate in any of the three organized team activities that were open to reporters, has two years remaining on the four-year, $11.5 million contract extension he signed in 2021. He’s set to earn a salary of $2 million this season.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown also did not report to the facility Monday, according to multiple reports, but his absence reportedly is not a holdout. MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels reported Brown failed to arrive in time because his flight was canceled due to a hail storm.

“I don’t think everybody’s here,” head coach Bill Belichick said before Monday’s practice. “We’re working through a couple things.”