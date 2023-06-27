Four Moments You Might’ve Forgotten From Red Sox 2013 World Series Run

The Boston Red Sox embarked on one of their most memorable World Series runs in 2013, reaching the finish line at Fenway Park in Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

But that final play, albeit the sweetest, was just one, built off the foundation of many forgotten but crucial moments during Boston’s October hunt to the promised land.

Here’s a reminder of four underrated moments:

Wil Myers boots routine fly ball in ALDS Game 1 at Fenway Park

Chalk this one up as the funniest, jaw-dropping moment during Boston’s run.

In Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Rays, Tampa Bay outfielder Wil Myers dropped what should’ve been a routine fly-out from David Ortiz in the fourth inning, giving Boston a free ground-roll double. It was odd considering Myers initially pursued the play, but surrendered in the final second which allowed the ball to bounce into the Fenway Park bullpen.

This backfired on the Rays, who led the series opener 2-0 prior to the blunder. The Red Sox took the lead, courtesy of a five-run rally built off the momentum snag from Myers’ outfield miscue, eventually leading to a 12-1 Game 1 victory.

Fenway Park greeted Myers with a sarcastic standing ovation after cleanly catching a fly ball in Game 2.

Junichi Tazawa strikes out Miguel Cabrera amid MVP campaign in ALCS Game 3

A David and Goliath-like battle was on full display with all pressure on the shoulders of former Red Sox reliever Junichi Tazawa, who rose to the occasion.

Boston called upon Tazawa in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 3 in Detroit to face 2013 AL MVP Miguel Cabrera with runners on the corners, one out and the Red Sox ahead 1-0. And again, he delivered.

Tazawa set Cabrera down, striking out the biggest threat in Detroit’s lineup one year removed from his Triple-Crown win, recording three swings and misses against Cabrera to assist Boston in closing out the inning and the game.

This moment gets lost in the batch, nevertheless, it still deserves its flowers.

Dustin Pedroia doubles off Victor Martinez, Prince Fielder in ALCS Game 6

There’s a reason Dustin Pedroia is widely recognized as debatably the greatest second baseman in Red Sox history. Here’s a prime example.

Pedroia further amplified his one-of-a-kind infielder instincts during Boston’s American League championship series closeout victory against the Tigers, pulling off a stunningly wise double play in the sixth inning of Game 6.

Jhonny Peralta grounded to Pedroia as Detroit had runners on the corners, however, Pedroia elected to tag out Victor Martinez on his way to second base, then throw the ball over to third in order to trap Prince Fielder on a run-down. That eliminated a strong Tigers scoring threat, keeping their lead at 2-1 and helping Boston en route to its 5-2 win to clinch a World Series berth.

Mike Napoli puts Boston ahead with homer off Justin Verlander in ALCS Game 3

Mike Napoli wasn’t just the guy who birthed the Band of Bearded Brothers in 2013, he was also one of the most dangerous power-hitting threats in Boston’s lineup.

Justin Verlander and the Tigers were reminded of that amid a nail-bitter in Game 3.

In the seventh inning, Napoli took Verlander’s 3-2 offering to deep left field and into Comerica Park’s bullpen for a clutch solo home run to give Boston a timely 1-0 lead. That not only broke a scoreless tie, it also broke a series tie, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 lead with the only run scored through nine innings in Detroit — making Napoli the undisputed hero of Game 3 for Boston.