Top Four Greatest Second Basemen In Boston Red Sox History

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most historic franchises in all of sports.

If you go on a deep dive down any of the leaderboards in Major League Baseball history, you’re bound to find multiple Red Sox legends floating near the top. Cy Young, Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Wade Boggs, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, etc. The list goes on regardless of position.

Well, kind of.

Boston has had legendary players lineup all over the place, but the depth on their all-time roster at second base runs kind of thin. The high-impact position, if you could call it that, isn’t exactly known to be a place where people have long careers. That’s what makes the longevity of these players, whether it be on or off the field, so special.

4. Jerry Remy (1978-1984)

There’s no one in Red Sox history quite like Jerry Remy.

Known better for his 33-year career with NESN than his seven seasons with the Red Sox, Remy was as beloved a figure as you’ll find around Boston. The man known as “RemDawg” helped voice some of the greatest moments in franchise history while also contributing to the 1978 team that might just be the most talented in team history. Remy slashed just .286/.334/.334 with two home runs and 211 RBIs in his time with the Red Sox, but he also stole 98 bases. This list was never going to be written without Remy.

3. Marty Barrett (1982-1990)

While the Red Sox’s roster declined after that ’78 season, Boston saw their standing improved at second base.