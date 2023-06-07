Top Four Greatest Second Basemen In Boston Red Sox History

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most historic franchises in all of sports.
If you go on a deep dive down any of the leaderboards in Major League Baseball history, you’re bound to find multiple Red Sox legends floating near the top. Cy Young, Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Wade Boggs, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, etc. The list goes on regardless of position.
Well, kind of.
Boston has had legendary players lineup all over the place, but the depth on their all-time roster at second base runs kind of thin. The high-impact position, if you could call it that, isn’t exactly known to be a place where people have long careers. That’s what makes the longevity of these players, whether it be on or off the field, so special.
4. Jerry Remy (1978-1984)
There’s no one in Red Sox history quite like Jerry Remy.
Known better for his 33-year career with NESN than his seven seasons with the Red Sox, Remy was as beloved a figure as you’ll find around Boston. The man known as “RemDawg” helped voice some of the greatest moments in franchise history while also contributing to the 1978 team that might just be the most talented in team history. Remy slashed just .286/.334/.334 with two home runs and 211 RBIs in his time with the Red Sox, but he also stole 98 bases. This list was never going to be written without Remy.
3. Marty Barrett (1982-1990)
While the Red Sox’s roster declined after that ’78 season, Boston saw their standing improved at second base.
Barrett took over for Remy and immediately provided a boost, serving as the Red Sox’s primary second baseman for the 1980’s. He was the 1986 ALCS MVP, setting a major league record with 24 hits in 14 postseason games. He was named the 1986 World Series MVP by NBC’s broadcast prior to the infamous Bill Buckner play, with the network assuming a Boston win was on the horizon. The Red Sox Hall of Famer led the American League in sacrifice hits for three straight season, with a knee injury ending his career around the turn of the decade.
(Fun Fact: Barrett has the distinction of scoring the winning run in the longest professional baseball game in history, giving the Pawtucket Red Sox a win over the Rochester Red Wings in the bottom of the 33rd inning in a 1981 contest that spanned two days.)
2. Dustin Pedroia (2006-2019)
There isn’t a more decorated player on this list, with few Red Sox players in the history of the franchise building the type of resume Dustin Pedroia did across his 14 seasons.
Pedroia won two World Series titles, earned four All-Star nods, four Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger award, the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the 2008 AL MVP award, earning all of those accolades by the time he reached 30-years old. A constant in some of the greatest lineups in Red Sox history, Pedroia had the talent to build a Hall of Fame career but saw a laundry list of injuries cut his career down by over 500 games across the seasons he did play.
1. Bobby Doerr (1937-1951)
If it weren’t for injuries this would be Pedroia’s spot, but as things stand Bobby Doerr is the best ever Red Sox second baseman.
Doerr’s career with the Red Sox spanned across 15 seasons, with World War II breaking up a run that included nine All-Star appearances. Doerr, who lived to 99-years old and eventually saw Boston win three World Series titles, collected 223 home runs and 1,247 RBIs in 1,865 games — beginning his Major League career at just 19. At the time of his death, Doerr was the oldest living member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, the oldest living former Red Sox player and the oldest living former major leaguer. If Pedroia had the better peak, Doerr beat him out with insane longevity.