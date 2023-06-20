Latest DeAndre Hopkins Report Gives More Context To Visit With Patriots

There were mostly positive vibes coming out of the New England Patriots camp after meeting with DeAndre Hopkins for a free-agent visit last week.

But while the Patriots appear in a good spot to possibly sign the three-time All-Pro wide receiver, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May, they are merely still a contender for Hopkins’ services along with the Tennessee Titans.

And according to a latest report from longtime NFL reporter Mike Giardi, who cited a source, it appears there were plenty of similarities between Hopkins’ meetings with the Patriots and Titans.

“Source added that Hopkins liked his meeting with the Patriots but also had similar feelings about his trip to Nashville to sit with (head coach Mike) Vrabel and the Titans,” Giardi tweeted Monday. “They each offer something ‘unique’ to Hopkins. Both teams told Hopkins he still has ‘elite’ capabilities.”

Hopkins would instantly become the No. 1 wide receiver for either the Patriots or Titans. The 31-year-old is coming off a season with the Cardinals in which he registered 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games — he missed the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

It hasn’t been a robust free-agent market for Hopkins since parting ways with the Cardinals, with the Patriots and Titans the only known teams looking to sign the five-time Pro Bowler. But it seems like he’s going to exercise some patience in the hope that other suitors will make reveal themselves with NFL training camps on the horizon.

“Source with knowledge of the situation hammered home ‘there is no rush’ to make a decision, that there could be more ‘out there’ in the coming weeks/start of training camp, citing possibly a team unhappy with their WR room or an injury,” Giardi tweeted.