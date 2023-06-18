NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Gave This Impression To Patriots At Visit

Although DeAndre Hopkins left New England without a new contract, that doesn’t mean the wide receiver isn’t interested in playing for the Patriots.

In fact, the five-time Pro Bowl selection appears to be open to the idea of catching passes from Mac Jones.

One could have assumed as much when Hopkins, released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May, decided to take a free-agent visit to Foxboro, Mass. But judging off a Sunday morning report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Hopkins’ interest in the Patriots grew after talking shop with Bill Belichick and company.

“The Patriots feel they’re in a pretty good spot,” Fowler said on “SportsCenter.” They had a really productive visit with Hopkins on Thursday. He showed up early in the morning and was there late into the afternoon, spent part of the night in New England. Spent significant time in the building with Bill Belichick. I’m told there’s significant mutual respect between Hopkins, the player, and the Hall of Fame coach in Belichick. They’re hopeful, certainly. The interest is high and Hopkins gave the impression that he’s certainly intrigued, interested in playing with New England, but he also visited with the Titans. He’s not in a major rush to sign anywhere. He could wait closer to training camp if need be depending on the right deal.”

Fowler’s report is in lockstep with one from Jason McCourty, who played three seasons with the Patriots. The retired defensive back spoke with New England players who “feel really good” about Hopkins’ visit.

However, not every report that came out of Foxboro after the Hopkins meeting suggested a love fest between the team and the free-agent pass-catcher. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, some people at 1 Patriots Place “are still wary” about how Hopkins will fit into the Patriots’ culture.