After DeAndre Hopkins visited the Patriots on Thursday, multiple outlets reported the sides had mutual interest in each other.

New England’s players shared that sentiment, according to one ex-Patriot now working in media.

Former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty said Friday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” that current players he spoke with “feel really good” about the situation following Hopkins’ visit. They want Hopkins to sign, he said, and believe the star wide receiver has a desire to play for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The former New England co-captain also said he “know(s)” signing Hopkins would make quarterback Mac Jones “very happy.” Jones praised Hopkins last week, saying: “Obviously, we’d love to have him.”

“I think there’s a mutual respect from DeAndre Hopkins and from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots,” McCourty said Friday. “I spoke to some guys around that area, guys on the team, and they feel really good about that visit.

“Obviously, there’s nothing set in stone. I’m not saying he’s going to the New England Patriots. But once he was on that visit, once he was there, once he was in the building, guys feel really good, not only about them wanting to get him there, but also DeAndre Hopkins having interest in wanting to play for New England Patriots and wanting to play for Bill Belichick.

“I think we heard JuJu Smith-Schuster signed there in free agency and then said it meant something for the New England Patriots and for Bill to want him to come play for that team. We’ll see in the coming days, weeks when it actually happens. But DeAndre Hopkins, I think in that New England Patriots uniform, I know Mac Jones would be very happy.”

Free Agent DeAndre Hopkins visited with the Patriots Thursday…@JasonMcCourty with the inside scoop pic.twitter.com/FIWVYscRPe — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 16, 2023

Though Hopkins’ visit, by all accounts, went well, the five-time Pro Bowler left Gillette Stadium without a contract. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported “both sides are now expected to take some time to assess their next steps” before Hopkins, who also visited the Tennessee Titans last weekend, makes his final decision.