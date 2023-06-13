NBA GM Confirms Leaguewide Trade Interest In Celtics Role Player

It sure seems like Payton Pritchard’s days with the Boston Celtics are numbered.

The diminutive guard reportedly made it clear he’d like to be traded this offseason, with hopes of securing a bigger role elsewhere, and the Celtics have the backcourt depth to swing a deal as Pritchard enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Plus, as Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reported Tuesday, scouts and other front office executives view Pritchard’s energy and shooting prowess — even when thrust into late-game situations — in a positive light.

“He works hard and he knows how to play the game,” an NBA general manager told Bulpett. “There’s definitely interest in him around the league, for sure.”

Pritchard, the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, showed promise in his first two seasons, carving out a meaningful bench role under Brad Stevens and then Ime Udoka. But his minutes (and production) diminished during the 2022-23 campaign under head coach Joe Mazzulla, to the point where Pritchard basically was relegated to garbage time during Boston’s playoff run.

As such, Pritchard is a logical trade candidate this summer as the Celtics look to retool with their sights still fixated on Banner 18. It’ll be fascinating to see whether a team other than Boston would be willing to give the 25-year-old ample playing time, thus opening the door for a deal.

“I like him. I definitely think he can help a team,” a source told Bulpett. “But he needs to be in a perfect situation to get a 25-minute-a-game role. I’m not sure where that is.”