DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: Interesting New Detail On Patriots Visit

We’re starting to learn a bit more about DeAndre Hopkins’ free agency meeting with the Patriots.

The star receiver visited New England on Wednesday and Thursday but left Gillette Stadium without a new contract. One report indicated the Patriots are making a “push” to sign Hopkins, while another indicated the 31-year-old could wait until late July before making a decision.

At the end of the day, the most important factor might be money, from how much Hopkins wants to how much Bill Belichick is willing to spend. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered insight into that dynamic during a Friday morning appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show.

“What I’ve continued to hear from different people down there is that this is really gonna come down to Bill,” said Breer who, like other reporters, said the meeting went “well” for both sides. “And it’s sort of self-explanatory with everything here for the last 23 years. But I think one thing that came across is this is going to have to be on Bill’s terms. And I think the fact that Bill and Hopkins spent one-on-one time (Thursday) at the end of the visit, tells me that those terms have been discussed.

“And are Bill’s terms now getting closer to what Hopkins’ terms for going to a team would be? That to me is the question. Because I still think money is a factor. If money was less of a factor, I think he’d be a Buffalo Bill or a Kansas City Chief now.”

Breer added that Hopkins, who visited the Titans last weekend, communicated with Tennessee during his meeting with New England. The NFL insider also said he “wouldn’t rule out” the possibility of the Chiefs reentering the Hopkins sweepstakes at the last minute.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to get a good read on where things stand with Hopkins and New England. There appears to be mutual, genuine interest on both sides, but the longer Hopkins goes without joining the Patriots, the greater the chances of another team swooping in and giving him a contract.

