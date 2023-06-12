Red Sox Notes: Why Kiké Hernández’s Game-Winning Hit Was ‘Meant To Be’

Kiké Hernández wasn’t going to leave New York without making a difference for the Boston Red Sox.

The prideful Puerto Rican had more than enough reasons for wanting to deliver, especially with thousands of his fellow countrymen celebrating in the city Sunday for the annual Puerto Rican Parade.

Hernández didn’t disappoint, recording two hits in his final two at-bats, including driving in the game-winning run in the top of the 10th, in a 3-2 extra-inning win for the Red Sox over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

“To take two out of three here in New York was huge,” Hernández said on “SportsCenter” following his clutch performance. “Puerto Rican parade here in New York, so I had to show out for my Puerto Rican people. It was meant to be.”

After scoring the game-tying run in the eighth, Hernández did his job again once the contest went to extra frames. Facing Ron Marinaccio with Adam Duvall on third and one out, Hernández’s approach was key to him taking a 1-1 sweeper from the Yankees reliever to left field to put the Red Sox in front.

“Coming up with a runner at third, less than two outs, infield in, my job is to get something up in the zone to drive it. A pitch I could handle,” Hernández said. “Very important to put the ball in play there. … The first pitch was a change-up, good change-up. I went a little bit around it and I wanted to make sure I stayed inside the ball.

“I was going one pitch at a time. Try not to think about the pitch prior to that, but stay in the moment, stay present and after that he threw me a second-pitch change-up down and away for a ball and then he hung the slider. All I had to do was put the ball in play, hit something hard and sure enough with the infield in, hitting the ball hard was all I needed to do.”