Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Makes Slick Sliding Catch Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox have been hampered by their defensive struggles recently, but outfielder Masataka Yoshida provided a response on Sunday night with some nifty glovework against the New York Yankees.

In the bottom of the fourth inning during Boston’s series finale with New York, Yoshida flexed his defensive skillet and tracked down a Billy McKinney flyball near the left field chalk line that had extra bases written all over it, by making a tremendous sliding grab to end the inning and kill off a shot at the Yankees extending their lead.

You can watch Yoshida’s web gem here:

A little bit of Masa magic. pic.twitter.com/2XwGISENyE — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2023

The highlight play was arguably the best defensive moment from Yoshida this season. The 29-year-old rookie hasn’t had any trouble adjusting at the plate during his first go at Major League Baseball, entering the night hitting .305/.381/.475 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 33 RBIs.

With flashes of defensive promise like this, Yoshida’s outfield skill should fall into place in no time.