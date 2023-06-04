Red Sox’s Alex Cora Addresses Injuries To Boston’s Bullpen, Infield

BOSTON — The Red Sox have been nailed by the injury bug all across the diamond throughout the first half of the season, subjecting the team to quickly adapt in order to keep themselves on track.

Most recently, Boston was cornered to make a plethora of bullpen moves, placing left-hander Joely Rodríguez on the 15-day injured list and optioning Ryan Sherriff to Triple-A Worcester while recalling Kaleb Ort and Brennan Bernardino as corresponding roster recalls.

Doing so before the second-to-last contest with the Tampa Bay Rays to wrap up Boston’s seven-game home stand, Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly addressed several roster injuries, beyond those hampering the team’s bullpen depth.

“The Joely situation hopefully (is) something similar to Chris (Sale) early on. That there’s nothing more than 15 days,” Cora explained on Sunday. “Just talking to him, he felt well throughout the day and then when he got on the mound to get ready or when he started to get ready, he felt good. So, it is what it is. It’s the grind of the weekend and we just gotta be ready for today.”

One of Boston’s other bullpen arms, right-hander John Schrieber, suffered a right teres major strain after delivering 14 consecutive scoreless appearances for the Red Sox, but it’s possible that he could take his latest stride toward a return as soon as Monday.

“(He’s) just getting better,” Cora shared. “There’s a good chance that he starts playing catch tomorrow. So we’ll see how he is with that.”

But again, the bullpen isn’t the only area that forced the Red Sox to adapt quickly on their feet thus far.