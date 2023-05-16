Red Sox Relievers’ Diagnosis Revealed After Injury Vs. Mariners

John Schreiber became the latest to hit the Boston Red Sox injured list after recording just a single out during his latest relief appearance against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.

Schreiber threw four pitches before signaling discomfort by flexing his right hand on the mound, leading manager Alex Cora to pull him from the contest. Afterward, Cora told reporters that Schreiber had suffered a right lat injury, also revealing that Tuesday would be when he’d undergo an MRI evaluation.

The results of Schreiber’s MRI revealed that he suffered a right teres major strain, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

The Red Sox also placed the 29-year-old on the 15-day injured list before playing the second of three against the Mariners at Fenway Park.

Before becoming Boston’s latest pitching staff hit, Schreiber quickly emerged as one of Boston’s most reliable bullpen options this season. Aside from Monday night’s hampered performance, Schreiber had thrown five scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, recording a 2.12 ERA through 17 innings pitched entirely.

In light of recent developments regarding their staff, Cora mentioned that changes will soon come, which could result in some role shifting between those in the current six-man rotation, to Boston’s bullpen.

“At the end you have to accept it and go out there and do your job, because if you don’t do your job, you’re not helping your cause in the future,” Cora told reporters before Tuesday night’s contest with the Mariners, per McCaffrey.