Red Sox Make Handful Of Roster Moves As Bullpen Further In Flux

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Saturday hinted the ballclub might need to make some roster adjustments, and it proved to be the case.

The Red Sox announced Sunday prior to their 1:35 p.m. ET first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays they placed one reliever on the injured list, optioned another to Triple-A Worcester and recalled a pair of hurlers to fill those roster spots.

Boston recalled right-hander Kaleb Ort and left-hander Brennan Bernardino from Worcester. In doing so, left-hander Joely Rodríguez was placed on the 15-day injured list and left-hander Ryan Sherriff was optioned back to Triple-A.

Rodríguez is dealing with left shoulder inflammation, an injury that occurred when he was warming up to enter Saturday’s game against the Rays. Rodríguez has struggled to stay healthy and it’s limited him to just four innings over five games. That includes his most recent contest in which he allowed five runs in 2/3 of an inning against the Cincinnati Reds.

Sherriff appeared in each of Boston’s games during Saturday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay, making it unlikely he would pitch Sunday. He has a 2.70 ERA in five games for the Red Sox this season.