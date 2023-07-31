Dalvin Cook has left New York without a contract in hand.

The free-agent running back met with the New York Jets over the weekend, and despite Cook’s high expectations about signing with the team, he is headed home to South Florida, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday evening. Cook remains a free agent.

Fowler noted Cook’s meeting with the Jets “went well,” by all accounts.

After spending Sunday with the #Jets, Dalvin Cook has headed back to South Florida. By all accounts, his meeting with New York went well. He remains a free agent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 31, 2023

The development is not to say Cook will not sign with the Jets, but rather that a deal might not be as imminent as once expected. The Jets jumped the New England Patriots in Cook’s next-team odds last week and likely remain on the list of potential suitors.