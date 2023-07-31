Dalvin Cook has left New York without a contract in hand.

The free-agent running back met with the New York Jets over the weekend, and despite Cook’s high expectations about signing with the team, he is headed home to South Florida, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday evening. Cook remains a free agent.

Fowler noted Cook’s meeting with the Jets “went well,” by all accounts.

The development is not to say Cook will not sign with the Jets, but rather that a deal might not be as imminent as once expected. The Jets jumped the New England Patriots in Cook’s next-team odds last week and likely remain on the list of potential suitors.

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

Consider the Total in the Jets vs. Browns NFL Hall of Fame Game

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images