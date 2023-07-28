AFC East Rival Leaps Patriots In Dalvin Cook Next-Team Odds New England might lose out on another high-profile free agent by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The belief among New England fans is the Patriots need another weapon to help Mac Jones and the offense, but it appears they are on track to losing out on another high-profile free agent.

DeAndre Hopkins visited Foxboro, Mass. in June, but the Tennessee Titans were more aggressive in their pursuit and secured a potential playmaker for their offense.

The reception of the Patriots losing out on Hopkins wasn’t positive since they were linked to the veteran in multiple reports. New England also has been linked to Dalvin Cook, and while director of player personnel Matt Groh confirmed interest in the Pro Bowl running back, a division rival will take a more proactive step.

Cook traveled to New York on Thursday for his appearance on “Good Morning Football,” and he is expected to stay for the weekend to visit the Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed his team’s meeting with Cook, and second-year back Breece Hall also seemed to acknowledge Cook’s arrival to the Meadowlands.

The betting public reacted to the news by hammering the Jets as Cook’s next team to the point where they are a -400 favorite on DraftKings as of Friday. The Patriots were the favorite at +150 and fell to +425.

It’s an important reminder that Vegas doesn’t “know” what is going to happen. New York has been linked to Cook. In fact, every AFC East team has been connected to Cook, who turns 28 on Aug. 10.

The four-time Pro Bowler revealed this week he has not been offered a deal from any team and is continuing to look at his options. Joe Burow and Jalen Ramsey suffered injuries in training camp Thursday, which likely is why free agents like Cook and Ezekiel Elliott can wait things out until a team gets desperate enough to offer more money in negotiations.

Bill Belichick, in his typical fashion, didn’t acknowledge the Patriots’ interest in Cook since he’s not on the team yet. But New England reportedly is “kicking the tires” on running back depth, and Ty Montgomery’s injury Thursday would further motivate it to sign a backup option for Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots signed Jalen Hurd this week, but he’ll likely compete for a final roster spot. Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson reportedly worked out with the Patriots last week, but they were not offered contracts.