Dalvin Cook is one of the highest-profile players still available in free agency, and it appears he’s bound for the AFC East.

Cook dismissed interest in playing with his younger brother in the Buffalo Bills, which leaves the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins as options.

Executive Matt Groh confirmed Thursday the Patriots do have interest in Cook, who turns 20 on Aug. 10. And the four-time Pro Bowl running back denied the Dolphins sent an offer. This left the Jets as the most proactive team since Cook will visit the team this weekend.

But before that, the former Minnesota Vikings running back was in New York for an appearance on “Good Morning Football,” where he explained what he wanted from the meeting.

“Just a great vibe, man,” Cook said. “Just getting around people that want to love on Dalvin Cook. That want to share that value that I want and try to get around some guys that want to win. I want to bring something new to the table, and that’s Dalvin Cook. And that’s what I bring to the table.”

On what was appealing about the Jets, Cook added: “Like you said, (Aaron Rodgers), that’s it. It’s a unique situation because I feel like they’re building something special over there, and when you look at it, you always want to be around a great QB. You always want to be around somebody you can pick his brain and learn from. And A-Rod’s a four-time MVP. So just being around a guy like that, you can learn a lot more and just develop as a player. That’s what I’m looking to do.”

The Jets are betting favorites to sign Cook, and Jason McCourty asked the six-year running back how high he would put the odds he joins Gang Green.

“I think they’re pretty high, man,” Cook said. “I think we’re in a position with a team that’s building something special, and I want to be a part of something special, as a player. And I wanna add to whatever they’ve got going on. I think the possibility is pretty high right now of getting things done.”

Cook admitted he’s not the type of person to “jump to conclusions,” so there doesn’t seem to be a guarantee he would accept any offer on the table.

Cook called it a “Cinderella story” if he were to sign with his hometown Dolphins, but he wanted to weigh all of his options, per NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe.

It’s possible Cook waits things out and sees how each team evaluates their running back room. New York back Breece Hall started training camp on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list, and Ty Montgomery was called “day-to-day” by Bill Belichick on Friday.