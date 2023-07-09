Devin McCourty Has Clear Read On Dalvin Cook-Dolphins Rumor

It would make all the sense in the world for Dalvin Cook to sign with the Dolphins.

Cook, who’s been a free agent since June 9 when he was released by the Minnesota Vikings, is a South Florida native who played collegiate ball at Florida State. Furthermore, Miami could benefit from a legitimate No. 1 running back and the addition of Cook could help the Fins keep pace in what figures to be a highly competitive AFC.

But Cook joining Mike McDaniel’s team apparently isn’t a lock. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is “not willing to accept” the current offer on the table from Miami. This report only meant one thing to former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

“His agent letting teams know….Send the offers over…Open for business!!!! Lol,” McCourty tweeted Saturday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains to be seen if Cook and his representatives will receive an offer from McCourty’s old team. The Patriots reportedly are “intrigued” by the 27-year-old, and there might be a fit for Cook in Foxboro after New England didn’t retain Damien Harris and quickly shut down the James Robinson experiment.

That said, Cook might not sit atop the Patriots’ priority list. That slot very well could belong to DeAndre Hopkins, who Bill Belichick and company reportedly have been courting since late May.