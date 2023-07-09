Patriots Rumors: This Team Has Been ‘More Aggressive’ In DeAndre Hopkins Sweepstakes

The Patriots apparently are not the most active participant in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes.

New England, by all accounts, has been in on Hopkins from the get-go. Bill Belichick and company reportedly made their interest in the star wide receiver known upon Hopkins’ release from the Arizona Cardinals and the Patriots appear to be one of two teams that have made a free-agent offer to the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

However, the other NFL franchise that reportedly brought something to the table for Hopkins has thus far staged a stronger pursuit of the 31-year-old. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Tennessee Titans have been “more aggressive to this point” with their effort to sign Hopkins than the Patriots. That said, Hopkins reportedly is in “no rush” to sign and is keeping the door open for another team to enter his free-agent frenzy.

The Titans probably should be going all-out for Hopkins, as their collection of offensive skill players lacks above-average talent outside Derrick Henry. But the same can be said for the Patriots, who arguably are set to enter the 2023 season without a true No. 1 receiver on their roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Tennessee and New England might have to fear a compelling late-summer suitor, though, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have “kept in contact” with Hopkins since he was cut loose in the desert.