Patriots Rumors: Where New England Stands In Dalvin Cook Pursuit

The Patriots have been linked to Dalvin Cook for over a month, and insight from an NFL insider connected the sides closer.

New England’s primary target has been DeAndre Hopkins, who reportedly is mulling offers between the Patriots and Tennessee Titans after visiting the two franchises. Cook told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he liked the idea of playing with Hopkins, which sparked an idea the pair are a package deal.

There is a case to be made for New England to sign Cook, something the free agent running back fully endorsed and didn’t hate the idea of. Oddsmakers have the Patriots and Miami Dolphins as the favorites to sing the former Minnesota Vikings back, but that isn’t always an indicator of inside knowledge.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler went on “SportsCenter” this week to give that inside knowledge.

Story continues below advertisement

“My sense after asking around is the Patriots are at least intrigued,” Fowler said. “They have a bit of a need at running back because they released James Robinson, so they want a back they can pair with Rhamondre Stevenson. And Bill Belichick does sense the urgency — that’s why they’ve been on DeAndre Hopkins, too — an urgency to improve that offense. …”

Fowler added the New York Jets also have expressed interest in the 27-year-old, so it’s likely Cook will wind up somewhere in the AFC East.

The Patriots opened up cap space when they reportedly restructured extensions for DeVante Parker and Ja’Whaun Bentley. It’s possible the reported moves were to open up space to only sign Hopkins, but the possibility of New England also signing Cook exists, as well.

The potential signings won’t happen until training camp draws near on July 26, but New England does appear in good shape to give Mac Jones some upgrades heading into his third season.