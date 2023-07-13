How Brad Stevens, Danny Ainge Influenced Return Of Celtics Coach

The Boston Celtics completely revamped Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff ahead of his second season leading the charge.

In response to losing a number of assistant coaches to Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets, the C’s made some splash hires. Charles Lee will join as Mazzulla’s top assistant, likely his last stop before receiving an opportunity to be the head coach elsewhere. Sam Cassell is returning to help bring Banner 18 to Boston. The Celtics even hired Jayson Tatum’s college teammate, Amile Jefferson, to join the ranks in a player-enhancement role.

There was one addition that got lost in the shuffle, however. Phil Pressey is back in Boston.

Pressey, who played for the Celtics from 2013-2015, is taking the next step in his coaching career with Boston. The 32-year-old worked as an assistant for his alma mater Missouri in 2022 before receiving the opportunity with his former NBA club. How did that opportunity come about? Let him tell the story.

“Just maintaining relationships. It started with Danny Ainge,” Pressey told Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “When I played here, I was able to communicate with him and stay in contact with him and now with (Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens), he’s been very instrumental in me transitioning to coaching and now is having me be a part of the staff and just learn from Joe and the rest of the staff.”

Though Pressey obviously built a relationship with Stevens by playing under him, the one with Ainge is a bit more surprising. What isn’t surprising, however, is that Ainge is still aiding the C’s when he can. He proved that much by pulling a fast one on the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason.

In returning to Boston, Pressey has an understanding of what it takes to be successful.

“Celtics have a big history. My time playing here, I was able to feel it,” Pressey told Weiss. “The fans are very supportive, the organization is big-time. So I’m just happy to be able to be back and transition to coaching and be able to help out as much as possible.”