Sam Cassell Has One Goal In Mind For Celtics: ‘Banner 18’

The Celtics will lean on alumni Sam Cassell to help assist head coach Joe Mazzulla in guiding Boston to greener pastures next season.

Cassell, who helped raise Banner 17 in 2008 with the Celtics as a role player off the bench, has built up his coaching resume since retiring in 2009. He’s already fulfilled assistant roles for the Wizards, Clippers and 76ers before coming full circle and returning to Boston this offseason. And now back with the C’s, Cassell revealed the one goal that’s on his mind.

“The whole main thing is winning Banner 18,” Cassell said Tuesday, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “That’s the only thing that matters to me. And if it matters to me, I’m gonna make sure it matters to (the players).”

Perhaps that’s exactly what Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the group need after falling apart tremendously in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Heat in seven games.

Unlike the majority of coaches that Tatum and Brown have played under, Cassell has the credentials. The 53-year-old is a three-time NBA champion, a one-time All-Star and even an All-NBA Second-Team winner. Cassell amassed more than enough throughout his 15-year career to become a voice of values in the ears of those in Boston’s locker room.

That’ll provide a tool that if wise, Boston’s core will utilize and apply moving forward in order to get its priorities in order like Cassell.