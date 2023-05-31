NBA Rumors: Celtics Will Lose Assistants To Ime Udoka’s Rockets

The Celtics are in for a busy offseason, specifically when it comes to their coaching staff.

Joe Mazzulla is expected to remain head coach, and he reportedly has three years, $14 million left on his deal. But Boston apparently will have to fill up multiple vacancies on his staff.

Assistants Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles, and Mike Moser are expected to join Ime Udoka’s staff with the Houston Rockets, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. Will Hardy and Damon Stoudamire left the Celtics for the Utah Jazz and Georgia Tech, respectively, and the Celtics did not properly fill their absences during the season.

Udoka was hired by the Rockets in April, and while Houston didn’t fare well in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, it hopes the leadership of Udoka and his new staff can help bring it back to contention.

This offseason will be an important one for the Celtics as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will have to evaluate his roster to determine what needs to be changed. Jaylen Brown is eligible for an extension, but he could be traded for another star if that’s what Stevens sees fit. And Mazzulla’s staff will need to be filled by experienced coaches to help out a head coach who had multiple errors that hurt Boston in the NBA playoffs.