Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement Tuesday, just one day after his 38th birthday.

Having spent 19 years sporting the Black and Gold after first being drafted by the Bruins in 2003, Bergeron has had quite the career, and many fans are sad to see this era come to an end.

NESN will have Bruins fans covered, beginning Tuesday morning, honoring Bergeron’s legacy and saying thank you — or “merçi” — to the Black-and-Gold legend. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET both days.

It's all about Patrice Bergeron today. Tune in now to watch Bergeron at 1000, followed by our Merci Patrice Special – live studio coverage about Bergy's career and retirement, presented by https://t.co/0bsXSRYTMh. pic.twitter.com/dSTeogwFUx — NESN (@NESN) July 25, 2023

In addition to in-depth “Merçi, Patrice” coverage, notable games from Bergeron’s career and NESN’s “Bergeron at 1,000” special also are set to be aired throughout the two-day coverage.

Here are some of the scheduling highlights:

Tuesday, July 25

11 a.m.: Merçi Patrice (LIVE)

Noon: Bruins Classics — 2013 Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs

4:30 p.m.: Merçi Patrice (LIVE)

Wednesday, July 26

2 a.m.: Bruins Classics – 2004 Game 2 vs. Canadiens

4 a.m.: Bruins Classics – Mighty Ducks at Bruins (2006)

6 a.m.: Bruins Classics – Senators at Bruins (2011)

8 a.m.: Contenders to Champions: The 2011 Bruins

9 a.m.: Bruins Classics – 2011 Stanley Cup Final Game 7

11 a.m.: Merçi Patrice – Press conference (LIVE)

1 p.m.: Bergeron at 1,000

2 p.m.: Re-air of retirement press conference

3 p.m.: Bruins Classics — Hurricanes at Bruins (2018)

The 38-year-old had a remarkable NHL career, including winning six Selke awards and taking home the 2011 Stanley Cup, and NESN will pay tribute to Bergeron over the next 48 hours.