Six Takeaways From CT Sun-Liberty Showdown Of WNBA’s Best

The New York Liberty topped the Connecticut Sun, 95-90, in overtime at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, and here are some key takeaways from the matchup.

1. Big night for DeWanna Bonner

Sun forward DeWanna Bonner was stellar in the matchup, though her team fell short of pulling off the win. She led the squad with 30 points and 12 rebounds to go along with one assist and one block, good for a double-double.

2. Another record broken by Alyssa Thomas

Amid another record-breaking season, Alyssa Thomas collected her 24th double-double in Thursday’s contest, the most in a WNBA single season. She finished the night with 22 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

3. MVP candidate matchup

New York forward Breanna Stewart, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and Thomas are all in the MVP race. Stewart recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block, good for a double-double. Thomas also recorded the aforementioned double-double in the contest.

4. Sun fire on all cylinders in first half

The Sun found a rhythm from beyond the arc in the first half, hitting eight three-pointers to New York’s three. Connecticut’s defense also was locked in, holding New York to 12-for-32 (37.5%) shooting from the field in the first two quarters.

5. Big night for ex-Sun forward Jonquel Jones

Jonquel Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, had herself a night against her former team. She stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and an assist to help get the Liberty into the win column.

6. Liberty seeking season-sweep of Sun

Through erasing the Sun’s largest lead of the game (20 points) and securing the win, the Liberty are now 3-0 against the Sun on the season. The two teams are set to face each other in one more regular-season matchup on Sept. 1.

The Sun (23-11) sit in third across the WNBA, trailing the Liberty (26-7) and reigning champs the Aces (30-4). It’s likely Connecticut and New York will meet again in the playoffs.