Kenley Jansen has come a long way from when he first signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a catcher in 2004 to now as a closing pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

He stands as the Dodgers’ all-time save leader with 350 and has made quite the impact in Boston this season, recording 29 saves on 32 opportunities, which teammate Justin Turner called “most impressive.”

He opened up about the Dodgers with his former team visiting Fenway for a three-game series with the Red Sox starting Friday.

“I love all my guys over there,” Jansen told MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “They will forever be my brothers. I love every single one of them. It’s just business.

“If they really wanted me, they probably would have paid me. I can’t be waiting for one team and a good opportunity passes by. So I did what’s best for my family.”

The Red Sox’s lone All-Star seems to be enjoying himself since leaving the Dodgers though, having spent the 2022 season with the Braves before heading to Boston.

“It’s fun. I’m having a blast. I had a really good time with Atlanta last year. And I’m having a blast (here) even though we haven’t done what we’ve wanted to accomplish yet. We’re trying to fight to get into the playoffs,” Jansen continued. “But I’ve had a blast meeting guys like AC (Alex Cora) and all the coaching staff. Chris Sale, Rafael Devers. All my teammates.”

Jansen suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday after facing just one batter, but he was “confident” he can avoid the injured list.

Jansen will not be the only one reuniting with his former team when the Dodgers come to Fenway Park on Friday. Ex-Red Sox and fan favorite Mookie Betts was “really nervous” to make his return.

Kiké Hernández and Ryan Brasier also will make their way back to Boston. Joe Kelly and J.D. Martinez will not play in the three-game series as they are currently on the injured list.