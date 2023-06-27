Don Sweeney Says Bruins’ Key Free Agents Not ‘Closed Off’

The Boston Bruins shed some necessary cap space when the team traded forward Taylor Hall, along with the rights to Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The result? Boston has a little over $10 million to work with to get their unrestricted and restricted free agents signed to new contracts.

What does it mean? That remains to be seen according to general manager Don Sweeney. Sweeney acknowledged the club made moves at the trade deadline last season trying to reach the ultimate goal of the Stanely Cup and fell short, but didn’t appear to be panicked as a result.

“We’re in a fine spot. Again, we’ve always said that there’s going to be some turnover associated with (cap constraints),” Sweeney told reporters, as seen on a team-provided video. “I was pretty honest at the end of the year and realizing that might include some of our younger guys getting an opportunity or bringing in some players that might be looking for that re-platform or second opportunities and that’s just the nature of where we’re at right now.”

Despite not knowing the futures of centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, Sweeney isn’t in a rush to get answers from either player.

“I’ve had some conversations with Patrice. He’s taking his time and he’s gonna take all the time necessary,” Sweeney said. “There’s no pressure from the organization. If and when Patrice makes his decision we’ll respect it.”

“There’s certain guys taht are gonna push for opportunity.” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said regarding the open roster spots

Sweeney added the Bruins are treating Krejci’s process in the same manner and it won’t affect how the team approaches free agency.

“We’re just not forced to do anything to be perfectly honest with you,” Sweeney said. “As we’re comprised, your goaltending and defense is intact. … There’s certain guys that are gonna push for opportunity and several other younger players eagerly waiting. And that might be just the time that we have to do it.”

Of the moves the Bruins made last season, Sweeney said retaining defenseman Dmitry Orlov would be “unlikely” for Boston.

“None of those guys have necessarily been closed off,” Sweeney said. “Obviously, (we) re-circled with most of them based on our decision (to trade Hall), but haven’t concretely put anything together that would indicate that I am going to be able to (re-sign), in particular (Orlov) but you never know what happens between now and then.”

If Sweeney is unable to reach an agreement with any of the Bruins’ free agents — Orlov, Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway, Tomas Nosek and Connor Clifton — they are free to talk to other teams at the beginning of free agency starting Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.