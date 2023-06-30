Bruins Issue Qualifying Offers, Place Defenseman On Waivers

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced multiple roster moves Friday prior to the start of NHL free agency Saturday.

Boston issued qualifying offers to nine players: Michael DiPietro, Trent Frederic, Kyle Keyser, Jakub Lauko, Marc McLaughlin, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Jeremy Swayman and Reilly Walsh. The moves were made prior to the 5 p.m. ET deadline.

Forward Samuel Asselin and Defenseman Kai Wissmann did not receive qualifying offers.

Defenseman Mike Reilly was placed on waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The move will save $2.66 million in cap space this season, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell, Regula and Walsh were acquired in trades this week with the former two from the Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Sweeney said Wednesday the trio was “in the mix” for a roster spot.

Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic expressed optimism to stay in Boston. The Bruins will have the right of first refusal in negotiations in free agency. If their restricted free agents are given offer sheets, the team has the option to match the offer sheet or gain draft pick compensation in return.

NHL free agency kicks off Saturday at noon Eastern, and the Bruins could be busy trying to reload for another run at the Stanley Cup.