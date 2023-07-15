There is no team in Major League Baseball with a trade package big enough to acquire Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani at the Aug. 2 deadline.

Well, that’s what you would think. The Angels evidently believe differently, as the likelihood they move on from Ohtani seemingly grows every day.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network has even heard they’re set to listen to offers.

“As I reported on MLB Network this morning, sources tell me the Angels front office will consider incoming trade inquiries for Shohei Ohtani,” Morosi posted on Threads on Saturday. “The club is not ruling out the possibility of a deadline deal, even though the standard to move Ohtani is extraordinarily high. The team’s performance over the upcoming homestand will be a big consideration in the Angels’ ultimate course. At this point, many in the industry still view a trade as unlikely.”

The Angels have completely wasted the prime years of Mike Trout, and seem to be on track of doing the same to Ohtani should they retain him. Los Angeles is on pace to miss the postseason for the ninth consecutive season, with Trout leading a long list of injured starters.

That’s probably why the Angels are prepared to listen to offers, as two and a half months of Ohtani is all they’re likely to have remaining.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have been heavily linked to Ohtani, while the Boston Red Sox could be in the mix too, if they ultimately look to make a splash.