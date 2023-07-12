Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen took care of his own business at the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but did he also use his trip to Seattle to perhaps plant a seed in the mind of Shohei Ohtani?

Jansen, the lone Red Sox representative in the Midsummer Classic, struck out the only batter he faced — Lourdes Gurirrel Jr. — in the eighth inning of the National League’s eventual 3-2 win.

It’s what Jansen did before the game, however, that had Red Sox fans rather excited. The closer was spotted being chummy with Ohtani in the T-Mobile Park outfield before the game. Judging by photos, it appeared the duo was having a great time chatting up, with cameras even catching Ohtani doing his best impression of Jansen’s unique delivery.

Much has been made this season about Ohtani’s future. The Los Angeles Angels star will be a free agent at season’s end. The two-way phenom will likely command a record-breaking contract as perhaps the most sought-after free agent in the sport’s history. There are even some suggestions the perpetually mediocre Angels could trade Ohtani before the trade deadline.

That all led to an obvious question for Jansen: Was he using the All-Star festivities as a bit of a recruiting trip? The Red Sox closer was smart not to divulge too much and run the risk of tampering, but he also made it clear he would relish the opportunity to share a clubhouse with the American League MVP favorite.

“Really good,” Jansen said of the conversation when asked by Audacy’s Rob Bradford, as seen in a video shared by Bradford on Twitter. “I can’t say anything, but really good, so, hopefully, we’ll see. We’ll see.”

Jansen, who said he spent “a lot of time” talking to Ohtani, sounded like someone who hoped he’d get to know him even more as someone committed to the Red Sox through at least next season.

“I would love to have him as my teammate, I’m telling you that right now. I have one year left here with the Red Sox next year and would love to have him as my teammate.”

Of course, Jansen was also quick to note there are more pressing short-term objectives for himself and the Red Sox. The reliever believes the Red Sox have the talent to compete this season, despite currently sitting in last place in the AL East, and hopes continued success will lead chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to buy at the trade deadline.

“At this point right now, we gotta worry about what we can worry about, and that’s this year,” Jansen said, per Bradford’s tweet. “We’ve got a really special team this year. We’ve got some young guys, some good veteran guys including me, for us to play some good baseball and make Chaim’s job easier to see what he needs to do (at the trade deadline) and hopefully, that’s to buy.”

In Jansen’s perfect world, perhaps the Red Sox could kill two birds with one stone and add Ohtani to the mix sooner than later.