Could Angels Trade Shohei Ohtani Given Team’s Recent Injuries?

While it initially seemed like the Los Angeles Angels had an assortment of fireworks turned and pointed at their dugout on the Fourth of July, perhaps the ensuing updates have provided a very small amount relief.

Maybe it should be viewed as a pack of roman candles, instead.

Because about six hours after the Angels placed Mike Trout on the injured list with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, Shohei Ohtani walked off the mound with the help of a Los Angeles trainer. And during that six-hour period, Anthony Rendon fouled a ball off his leg and left the game in obvious discomfort.

Since the top of the 8th inning yesterday, the Angels have seen 44% of their 40-man payroll leave the game with injuries.



Mike Trout: $35.5M

Anthony Rendon: $35M

Shohei Ohtani: $30M https://t.co/letl6BwbSI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 5, 2023

It now seems likely that Rendon, dealing with a shin contusion after X-Rays were negative, could join Trout on the injured list.

Story continues below advertisement

Ohtani’s exit, however, doesn’t seem as disheartening. The phenom is dealing with a blister on his middle finger, which will likely keep him from pitching in the MLB All-Star Game, but might not cause him to miss time at designated hitter. It’s far from the worst development.

Nevertheless, the Angels are four games out of the third American League Wild Card entering Wednesday’s slate. They’re seven games back from first place in the AL West. With Trout likely to miss anywhere from 4-8 weeks, and the uncertainty of Rendon, things might get worse for the Angels before they get better.

It has many wondering whether or not those developments could prompt LA to trade Ohtani, who is set to become a free agent this summer, before the MLB trade deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Levi Weaver weighed in on the matter Wednesday morning, sharing why it is unlikely to happen. They pointed to the fact that once Ohtani is traded, the “cord is cut” on his future in LA.

“The Angels want to advance the premise they will attempt to keep Ohtani. Owner Arte Moreno almost certainly doesn’t want to be responsible for trading a player who is the best of our generation, and maybe the best of all-time,” The Athletic wrote.

Despite the fact Ohtani is only tied to the Angels for three more months, and despite an impending trade package would far outweigh the draft selection the organization would receive should Ohtani reject a qualifying offer and sign elsewhere, the public relations nightmare alone could hinder LA from making the decision.

“Better the Angels keep Ohtani, bank the additional revenue he generates, then extend him an offer they can sell to their fans as competitive and fair, even if it is one he is almost certain to refuse.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not definite the organization will proceed that way, of course. MLB insider Jeff Passan said in April if the Angels are out of contention near the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the organization could trade Ohtani.

Ohtani is likely to command a record-breaking offer. It’s almost certain he will exceed the $426 million deal that Trout agreed to while some believe it could reach into the $500 million range.