Shohei Ohtani remains tight-lipped on a preferred destination with his historic free agency looming. But what Ohtani desires in his next suitor, whether that be re-signing with the Los Angeles Angels or venturing elsewhere, is not as difficult to decipher.

The 29-year-old Japanese phenom wants to win.

“Those feelings get stronger year by year,” Ohtani told reporters through an interpreter before the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on Monday, per The Athletic.

“It sucks to lose. (I want) to win.”

Because for as talented a roster as the Angels have with Ohtani and superstar Mike Trout, winning has not come easy. It’s not coming easy this season either, despite the fact Ohtani leads the American League in home runs and OPS with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts. LA, though, lost nine of its last 10 games before the All-Star break and sit in four in the American League West.

Now it could prompt the 2022 American League MVP to leave the organization he signed his first Major League Baseball contract in order to join a contender.

Ohtani, however, wants to remain in the present while trade and free-agent speculation runs rampant.

“I’ve never been a free agent before, so I’m not sure how that’s gonna be,” Ohtani told reporters. “I’m focused on this season right now. I just want to do my best this year and try to get as many wins as possible.”

Baseball reporters and executives expect Ohtani’s next contract to far surpass records. It’s been speculated it will start at $500 million with others believing $600 million is on the table for the current AL MVP favorite.

But first he’ll appear in the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle on Tuesday night.