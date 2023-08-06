BOSTON — Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was slated to bat sixth and play right field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Then, he was not.

The Red Sox made Verdugo a late scratch, dropping him from the lineup with just over an hour remaining before first pitch. Though a reason would typically be announced, one was not as the reasoning was left hanging up in the air throughout Boston’s kick-to-the-stomach loss against Toronto at Fenway Park.

In fact, the reasoning is still up in the air.

“He didn’t play today because I decided not to play him,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said postgame. “I think, today, we took a step back as a team. We have to make sure everybody is available every single day for us to get where we’re going. That wasn’t the case, and as a manager I had to take charge of this and I decided he wasn’t going to play.”

Did something happen to prompt the decision to sit Verdugo?

“I decided he wasn’t going to play,” Cora said.

Was he late?

“I decided he wasn’t going to play,” Cora said. “I’m just taking care of the 26 guys (on the roster) and I decided he wasn’t going to play. … It was a manager’s decision. There’s a chance he plays (Sunday).”

The vagueness of the everything was never quite worked through, as Cora reiterated that Verdugo’s move to the bench was a manager’s decision. It’s not the first time that has happened in 2023, however, as the 27-year-old was benched for a lack of hustle against the Cleveland Guardians in June, and found himself receiving two extra off days due to performance last week. That was clearly not the case Saturday, with Cora giving one final statement to drive home the situation’s ambiguity postgame.

“I decided the reason he didn’t play, but he wasn’t available today. He was ready to play, but he wasn’t available. We need 26 guys every single day. … The manager decided not to play him today, and he has his reason. I’m not going to go into details, or whatever, I think this is enough.”

The decision comes at an uncertain time for Verdugo, who has made it clear he hopes to remain in Boston for the long run, but was one of a few Red Sox who saw their names come up in trade rumors around the Aug. 1 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The last month has presented quite a fall for Verdugo, who entered July having the best seasons of his career. The (to this point) every-day right fielder slimmed down and improved as not only a defender, base runner and athlete in the offseason, but popped at the plate to the tune of a .301/.371/.465 slash line over the first three months of the season.

Verdugo is undoubtedly a difference maker when he’s at his best on the field, further driving home the intrigue about what happened Saturday afternoon.