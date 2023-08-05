The Red Sox aim to bounce back Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Boston dropped the series opener Friday, but the Red Sox were not stressing a “weird” loss. They do hope to win the middle matchup of the three-game series so they can gain ground in the American League wild-card standings — Boston is three games back heading into Saturday’s matchup.

John Schreiber will start opposite José Berríos. This will be the right-hander’s second start this season after he got the nod against the Atlanta Braves on July 25. The bullpen pulled in a strong performance then, and Alex Cora hopes for the same Saturday.

Justin Turner will be back at designated hitter and bat third behind Masataka Yoshida, who will patrol left field. Jarren Duran will shift to center field.

Alex Verdugo was scheduled to start, but he was scratched, and Adam Duvall will start at right field and bat behind Rafael Devers. Luis Urías, who made his debut Friday, will again start at second base and bat seventh behind Triston Casas.

First pitch for Red Sox-Blue Jays is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (57-52)

Jarren Duran, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Luis Urías, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

John Schreiber, RHP (1-1, 3.74 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (61-50)

Whit Merrifield, LF

Brandon Belt, DH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

George Springer, RF

Danny Jansen, C

Matt Chapman, 3B

Daulton Varsho, CF

Davis Schneider, 2B

Paul DeJong, SS

José Berríos, RHP (8-7, 3.31 ERA)