Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo’s name was floated in trade rumors throughout July ahead of Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, and the 27-year-old is happy to be staying in Boston.

It’s not the first time the seven-year player experienced a trade deadline. Verdugo first joined the Red Sox in 2020 as part of the deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He’s struggled from the plate recently and explained that he tried to keep his emotions out of things leading up to the deadline, although the uncertainty still affected him.

Verdugo is batting .272 with 41 RBIs ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays and spoke on remaining with the Red Sox to WEEI’s Sox Booth on Tuesday following the deadline.

“I love Boston,” Verdugo said. “It’s one of those things. I want to stay here. I’ve been kind of chirping at them for years, ‘Extend me! Extend me!'”

After spending the last four seasons in Boston, the right fielder has grown to love the atmosphere of Fenway Park as well as the Red Sox fan base.

“I love it out here,” the lefty said. “I love the culture. I love how they go about it, and how passionate they are about the game. For me, it’s just been a great fit. Fits my personality, fits the way I play this game. I’m very honored to wear this Boston jersey and I don’t take it lightly.”