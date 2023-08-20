BOSTON — UFC 292 brought the sport’s focus to Boston with the pay-per-view event taking place at TD Garden.

A series of Boston sports familiar faces among other celebrities made appearances to witness the UFC’s first event in the city since 2018.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla sat beside the octagon, who actively trains in jiu-jitsu.

The Red Sox also had representation with team president Sam Kennedy as well as 2004 World Series champion Johnny Damon, who joined the crowd for a rendition of “Sweet Caroline” in between fights during the prelims.

Story continues below advertisement

A number of UFC fighters came to see the sport’s latest event in Michael Chandler, Gilbert Burns, Alex Pereira, Calvin Kattar and Rob Font.

Pop culture figures also arrived at TD Garden, from the music world in rapper A-Boogie to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.