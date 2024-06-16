Rob Gronkowski Jabs At Bill Belichick Make More Sense After Dating Rumor

It appears Rob Gronkowski knew a bit more about Bill Belichick’s personal life than the general public.

While there was a lot to unpack from TMZ’s bombshell report alleging that Belichick is dating 24-year-old Jordan Hudson, Gronkowski’s recent jabs might have been top of mind for some. After all, the former Patriots tight end made a series of jokes about Belichick’s personal life that at the time felt bizarre and misguided and now have offered some context.

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” Gronkowski said during “The Roast of Tom Brady” last month. “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

Gronkowski made another reference to Belichick’s dating life at Brady’s Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

“Mr. Kraft 100% made the right call by putting Tom in within the first year,” Gronkowski told Barstool Sports.” And doing it on June 12, obviously, sixth month of the year — he won six Super Bowls here. Tom’s number 12. And 2024 is just the age (of the) girls that Tom and Bill are talking to now — 24 year olds.”

TMZ reported the 72-year-old Belichick initially met Hudson during a flight from the Boston area in 2021. The two reportedly have been romantic for a while and became an item shortly after Belichick called off his longtime relationship with Linda Holliday.