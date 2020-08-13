Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will have another infielder competing for major league innings.

Boston claimed infielder Christian Arroyo off waivers from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, as announced by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The Indians designated Arroyo for assignment.

The 25-year-old Arroyo has appeared in 71 major league games with the San Francisco Giants (2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2018-19) and Indians (2020). Bloom spent 15 years with the Rays, who traded for Arroyo in 2017, before being hired by the Red Sox this offseason.

With Arroyo’s arrival, Boston’s 40-man roster is at 40 while its Club Player Pool is at 60.

Arroyo is a right-handed hitter who has made 41 starts at third base, 11 at second base and nine at shortstop. During his 71 major league games, Arroyo tallied 251 plate appearances where he recorded a .215 batting average. He did, however, have a .298 career average in 418 Triple-A plate appearances.

The first-rounder Arroyo, who was drafted by San Francisco, was once ranked by MLB.com as the Giants’ No. 1 prospect before being traded to the Rays as part of the Evan Longoria trade.

