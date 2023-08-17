Former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez had a close call during the Tigers-Twins matchup Wednesday.
Vázquez was in Target Field’s on-deck circle in the third inning when Donovan Solo fouled off a pitch that flew straight off the brim of the Twins catcher’s helmet. The 32-year-old only was taken off balance and took his helmet off to see if there was damage.
But slow-motion replay showed how close the ball came to nearly hitting Vázquez in the face. However, the two-time World Series champion simply laughed off the incident.
Red Sox fans saw this season the effect a line drive to the face can have on a player. Tanner Houck on June 16 took a comebacker to the face, which required surgery to repair a facial fracture, and the right-hander had a plate inserted into his cheek. Houck was promptly placed on the injured list but is expected to make his return Monday after completing his final rehab start Wednesday.
Featured image via Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports Images