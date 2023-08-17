Former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez had a close call during the Tigers-Twins matchup Wednesday.

Vázquez was in Target Field’s on-deck circle in the third inning when Donovan Solo fouled off a pitch that flew straight off the brim of the Twins catcher’s helmet. The 32-year-old only was taken off balance and took his helmet off to see if there was damage.

But slow-motion replay showed how close the ball came to nearly hitting Vázquez in the face. However, the two-time World Series champion simply laughed off the incident.

Red Sox fans saw this season the effect a line drive to the face can have on a player. Tanner Houck on June 16 took a comebacker to the face, which required surgery to repair a facial fracture, and the right-hander had a plate inserted into his cheek. Houck was promptly placed on the injured list but is expected to make his return Monday after completing his final rehab start Wednesday.