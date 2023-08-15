Could the Boston Red Sox soon have another pitcher enter the fray as they look to lock down a spot in the American League Wild Card race?

It sure seems like it.

The Red Sox are expecting Tanner Houck to be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Monday against the Houston Astros, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe confirmed the report.

Houck has been on a long road to recovery, having last pitched in a Major League Baseball game all the way back on June 16. The Red Sox placed the right-hander on the IL with a facial fracture, which he suffered after taking a line drive off his face in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old’s performance in a recent Triple-A rehab start was enough to suggest he was ready for a return, with the Red Sox feeling confident enough to place him back in the same role he held prior to the injury.

Houck has a 5.05 ERA in 13 starts on the year, allowing 38 runs over 67 2/3 innings pitched. He gave up just 21 runs in 60 innings out of the bullpen in 2022, so with a number of pitchers vying for spots in the rotation, there might be some maneuvering left to be done.