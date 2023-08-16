There is a reinforcement coming for the Boston Red Sox pitching staff.

Tanner Houck will make his long-awaited return to the big league club Monday, bringing an end to his two-month-long absence due to a facial fracture, which he suffered after taking a line drive off his face in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The right-hander had time for one last tune-up before that return, however, putting forth a dominant effort for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Houck allowed just one hit over the course of four innings pitched against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He threw 36-of-59 pitches for strikes and finished with four strikeouts. The 27-year-old had another dominant Triple-A start last week, working three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out three.

Story continues below advertisement

Those performances seemingly have the Red Sox feeling confident enough to place him back in the same role he held prior to the injury. Houck will join a starting rotation that already has Chris Sale, Brayan Bello, James Paxton, Kutter Crawford and Nick Pivetta in it. Houck has a 5.05 ERA in 13 starts on the year, allowing 38 runs over 67 2/3 innings pitched.

He gave up just 21 runs in 60 innings out of the bullpen in 2022, so with a number of starters to work with, there could be a move down the road.