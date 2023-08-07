At the snap of a finger, Tom Hamilton went from a baseball analyst to a boxing commentator Saturday night in Cleveland.

Hamilton was on the call for Guardians Radio Network when one of the wildest Major League Baseball scenes in recent memory broke out at Progressive Field. What started with a nondescript double from José Ramírez ended with the Cleveland star punching out Tim Anderson after what Ramírez called a “disrespectful” tag at second base.

The Guardians radio voice since 1990, Hamilton captured the moment about as well as anyone could. The final notes sounded as if Hamilton was watching a heavyweight bounce inside the squared circle.

“Head-first slide, safe and into score is (Andrés) Giménez. Another hustle double right over the bag at first,” Hamilton said. “Now, José and Anderson square off! They’re fighting! They’re swinging! Down goes Anderson! Down goes Anderson!”

Anderson didn’t stay down for long, but the Chicago shortstop clearly struggled to stay upright after rising to his feet. The next day, Anderson fired off a series of tweets and looked ahead to the White Sox’s next matchup with the Guardians.

And when that head-to-head tilt comes, the pressure will be on Hamilton to rise to the occasion and deliver a call that meets the moment.