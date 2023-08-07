Prior to Saturday night’s incident in Cleveland, Tim Anderson hadn’t posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, since early June.

But one day after Anderson was dropped by José Ramírez, the White Sox shortstop let the tweets fly.

Anderson and Ramírez engaged in what was a brief yet jaw-dropping bout of fisticuffs at Progressive Field. The 2019 American League batting champion threw the first punch after applying a hard tag on the Guardians star at second base, but Ramírez earned the last laugh by planting a punch on Anderson’s chin.

Less than 24 hours after the fight, Anderson fired off eight consecutive tweets, several of which included NSFW language.

The tweets read:

1) “you know all this happening for a reason …”

2) “we staying focus with this (s—) ..”

3) “been going through this (s—) for a min …”

4) “keep kicking on me while I’m down..”

5) “alotta mf been switching up too.. (#fakes—)”

6) “y’all got me f—– up fr fr..”

7) “hope you picking up what I’m putting down too..”

8) “The Picture Bigger …”

One of the tweets Anderson sent out Sunday evening didn’t stay on his feed for long. The 30-year-old deleted a post that claimed he “ain’t tripping” about the punch he took and noted he and the White Sox will “catch up with” Ramírez and the Guardians later.

That meeting almost certainly will not be this year, though. Sunday marked the regular-season finale between Chicago and the Guardians, and the lowly White Sox are among the longest of shots to qualify for the 2023 MLB playoffs.